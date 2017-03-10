100-year-old homes to be demolished, neighbors upset

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police have identified 61-year-old Steven T. Denson as the suspect in the death of woman found shot in the head in her car at the Kootenai Health Campus Wednesday afternoon. Denson is believed to be armed and dangerous, so if you see him, contact police immediately.

