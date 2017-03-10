100-year-old homes to be demolished, neighbors upset
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police have identified 61-year-old Steven T. Denson as the suspect in the death of woman found shot in the head in her car at the Kootenai Health Campus Wednesday afternoon. Denson is believed to be armed and dangerous, so if you see him, contact police immediately.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Ahnah
|9
|Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI
|Jan '17
|Ranger
|1
|Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's...
|Jan '17
|slrdriving
|1
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Impeach Ivana
|28
|CDA Pocket neighborhood developments
|Oct '16
|CDAsupporter
|1
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
Find what you want!
Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC