WWII vet Shepperd enjoyed a laugh

In this Nov. 11, 1999, SR file photo, members of the Marine Corps League salute and 5-year-old Sydney Haney holds her ears as they watch WWII veteran Jim Shepperd use a large hammer to ring the bell in Veterans' Park during the annual observance of Veterans Day in Coeur d'Alene. Haney is standing by her grandfather, Ray Kincheloe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.