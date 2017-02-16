Woman arrested for stealing thousands from memorial fund
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says thousands of dollars were stolen from a memorial fund for the grieving families of two men killed in a boat crash on Lake Coeur d'Alene last summer. Doug Honken is the father of Justin Honken, one of the three people killed in that boat crash.
