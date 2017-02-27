Snowstorm that missed Spokane blankets parts of North Idaho - Tue, 28 Feb 2017 PST
A snow storm that missed Spokane and Coeur d'Alene last night covered parts of North Idaho, including Shoshone County in as much as a foot of snow. St. Maries, Idaho, received about 15 inches of snow in nine hours, prompting school closures at St. Maries Joint School District.
