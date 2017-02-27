Sign language interpreter bill clears...

Sign language interpreter bill clears Senate Commerce Committee

House-passed legislation to license sign-language interpreters in Idaho has cleared a Senate committee and headed to the full Senate. HB 46 passed the Senate Commerce Committee this afternoon with just two "no" votes, from Sens. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d'Alene, and Todd Lakey, R-Nampa.

