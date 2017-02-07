Senate panel introduces bill defining any animal as a 'support animal'

The Senate Health & Welfare Committee introduced a bill this afternoon proposed by Richelle Vannoy, the mother of a 13-year-old boy with Asperger's Syndrome, to broaden Idaho's definition of "assistance dogs" for disabled people to cover any kind of "support animal." Vannoy, who said her son could be helped by a Savannah cat a cross between a serval and a house cat that's known for walking on a leash, being trained to fetch, and tolerating water including showering with its owner in part because he can't be around dogs.

