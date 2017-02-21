Roden on tribal gaming: 'Let's put th...

Roden on tribal gaming: 'Let's put these wars behind us'

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Bill Roden, attorney, lobbyist, former state lawmaker and former representative of the Coeur d'Alene Tribe, described the history of gaming law in Idaho, including the enactment by initiative of a state lottery, the passage of the federal Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, and the enactment by voter initiative of Proposition 1 in 2002, which established the current framework for tribal gaming in Idaho and was upheld repeatedly in court. "The state of the law today is that the machines are constitutional under the court decision," Roden told the House State Affairs Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coeur d'Alene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Feb 8 Bob Is A Queen 503
CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09) Jan '17 Ahnah 9
Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI Jan '17 Ranger 1
News Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's... Jan '17 slrdriving 1
News Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11) Nov '16 Impeach Ivana 28
CDA Pocket neighborhood developments Oct '16 CDAsupporter 1
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
See all Coeur d'Alene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now

Coeur d'Alene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coeur d'Alene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Coeur d'Alene, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,743 • Total comments across all topics: 279,081,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC