Relief in the works for Kootenai County DMV's long, long waits for...
Horrendous wait times at the only driver's license office in Kootenai County have prompted the county and state to move to open a second location later this year. "The wait times are often three hours," said Alan Frew, state motor vehicle administrator for the Idaho Transportation Department.
