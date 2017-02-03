Protecting our Mary

Protecting our Mary

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

It's probably just as well that state Sen. Mary Souza's Health Care Listening Forum was canceled at the Coeur d'Alene Library Saturday morning because the choir was tuning up to provide sweet music for the Coeur d'Alene Republican senator's ears. Here's an SOS sent out by the local Republican Party at 7:04 Friday evening: "Senator Mary Souza is having a listening event on the topic of health care in Idaho this Saturday the 4th at 10:30 at the CDA library Community Room .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coeur d'Alene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Feb 1 a-citizen 500
CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09) Jan 20 Ahnah 9
Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI Jan 18 Ranger 1
News Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's... Jan 8 slrdriving 1
News Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11) Nov '16 Impeach Ivana 28
CDA Pocket neighborhood developments Oct '16 CDAsupporter 1
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
See all Coeur d'Alene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Kootenai County was issued at February 06 at 12:06PM MST

Coeur d'Alene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coeur d'Alene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Coeur d'Alene, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,711 • Total comments across all topics: 278,607,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC