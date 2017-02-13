New findings presented in Lake Cd'A F...

New findings presented in Lake Cd'A Fatality Crash

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office has released the results of an investigation of the July, 2016 boat crash that claimed the lives of Caitlin A. Breeze, Justin T. Honken, and Justin M. Luhr on Lake Coeur d'Alene. A boat owned and operated by Dennis David Magner of Spokane was headed southbound on Lake Coeur d'Alene with four other passengers when it struck the stationary boat containing the three victims.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coeur d'Alene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Feb 8 Bob Is A Queen 503
CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09) Jan 20 Ahnah 9
Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI Jan 18 Ranger 1
News Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's... Jan '17 slrdriving 1
News Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11) Nov '16 Impeach Ivana 28
CDA Pocket neighborhood developments Oct '16 CDAsupporter 1
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
See all Coeur d'Alene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now

Coeur d'Alene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coeur d'Alene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Coeur d'Alene, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,056 • Total comments across all topics: 278,848,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC