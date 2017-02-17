Mumps case confirmed in northern Idaho

Mumps case confirmed in northern Idaho

The Miami Herald

Health officials in northern Idaho have confirmed one case of mumps, and school districts in the area are preparing for a possible outbreak of the disease. The Coeur d'Alene Press reported Saturday that the Panhandle Health District says a person over 50 in Kootenai County has contracted the mumps but is no longer contagious.

