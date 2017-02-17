Mumps case confirmed in northern Idaho
Health officials in northern Idaho have confirmed one case of mumps, and school districts in the area are preparing for a possible outbreak of the disease. The Coeur d'Alene Press reported Saturday that the Panhandle Health District says a person over 50 in Kootenai County has contracted the mumps but is no longer contagious.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb 8
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Ahnah
|9
|Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI
|Jan '17
|Ranger
|1
|Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's...
|Jan '17
|slrdriving
|1
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Impeach Ivana
|28
|CDA Pocket neighborhood developments
|Oct '16
|CDAsupporter
|1
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
Find what you want!
Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC