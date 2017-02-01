Lake City Playhouse embraces community with Saturday night benefit show - Thu, 02 Feb 2017 PST
After the Modern Theater Spokane announced its closure at the end of last year, the future of the theater's Coeur d'Alene location appeared to be up in the air. Now it's official: The Modern Coeur d'Alene has rechristened itself Lake City Playhouse, the name that had adorned the Garden Avenue location for decades before it took on the Modern moniker in 2014.
