KCSO looking for missing Oregon couple

KCSO looking for missing Oregon couple

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

COEUR D'ALENE - Kootenai County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for an Oregon couple who have gone missing near Coeur d'Alene. John Mann, 69, and Sylvia Mann, 72, from Condon, OR, were last known to be at the E. Mullan Trail Rd. exit from Interstate 90 just east of Coeur d'Alene at approximately 7:00pm on February 17. They contacted their family members by telephone who live in the area and stated they were heading up the road on S. Blue Creek Rd. to meet the family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coeur d'Alene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Feb 8 Bob Is A Queen 503
CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09) Jan '17 Ahnah 9
Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI Jan '17 Ranger 1
News Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's... Jan '17 slrdriving 1
News Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11) Nov '16 Impeach Ivana 28
CDA Pocket neighborhood developments Oct '16 CDAsupporter 1
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
See all Coeur d'Alene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Kootenai County was issued at February 20 at 1:11PM MST

Coeur d'Alene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coeur d'Alene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Mexico
 

Coeur d'Alene, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,400 • Total comments across all topics: 279,019,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC