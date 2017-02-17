KCSO looking for missing Oregon couple

COEUR D'ALENE - Kootenai County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for an Oregon couple who have gone missing near Coeur d'Alene. John Mann, 69, and Sylvia Mann, 72, from Condon, OR, were last known to be at the E. Mullan Trail Rd. exit from Interstate 90 just east of Coeur d'Alene at approximately 7:00pm on February 17. They contacted their family members by telephone who live in the area and stated they were heading up the road on S. Blue Creek Rd. to meet the family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.