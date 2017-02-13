KCSO ends investigation of fatal 2016 boat accident
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office has completed its investigation of the July 30, 2016 boat crash that claimed the lives of Caitlin A. Breeze, Justin T. Honken, and Justin M. Luhr on Lake Coeur d'Alene. After an extensive investigation and reconstruction of the crash, The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Detectives have forwarded their findings to the Kootenai County Prosecuting Attorney for consideration on a variety of criminal charges.
