It's 'Pie Day' at the Capitol today...

Reps. Paul Amador, R-Coeur d'Alene, and Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, eye the pie offerings in the Capitol on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 It's "Pie Day" in the Capitol today, when the Idaho Coalition of Home Educators hands out homemade pie to lawmakers and others "serving in the Capitol."

