Idaho sees slight gain in four-year high school graduation rates - Wed, 01 Feb 2017 PST
Idaho's four-year high school graduation rate increased slightly to 79.5 percent in 2015-16, according to data released by the Department of Education on Tuesday. "This is proof that we are seeing a positive trend in our graduation rate under the four-year calculation, and it shows the hard work that is being done at the local level to emphasize the importance of achieving a high school diploma," Superintendent Sherri Ybarra said in a news release.
