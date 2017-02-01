Idaho sees slight gain in four-year high school graduation rates - Wed, 01 Feb 2017 PST

Idaho's four-year high school graduation rate increased slightly to 79.5 percent in 2015-16, according to data released by the Department of Education on Tuesday. "This is proof that we are seeing a positive trend in our graduation rate under the four-year calculation, and it shows the hard work that is being done at the local level to emphasize the importance of achieving a high school diploma," Superintendent Sherri Ybarra said in a news release.

