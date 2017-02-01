Idaho House passes tax-cut bill in party-line vote - Thu, 02 Feb 2017 PST
Here's how North Idaho representatives voted on HB 67 , the tax-cut bill, in the Idaho House on Thursday: Voting in favor: Reps. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard; Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay; Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens; Eric Redman, R-Athol; Ron Mendive, R-Coeur d'Alene; Don Cheatham, R-Post Falls; Paul Amador, R-Coeur d'alene; Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee; Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird; and Paul Shepherd, R-Riggins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Wed
|a-citizen
|500
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Jan 20
|Ahnah
|9
|Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI
|Jan 18
|Ranger
|1
|Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's...
|Jan 8
|slrdriving
|1
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Impeach Ivana
|28
|CDA Pocket neighborhood developments
|Oct '16
|CDAsupporter
|1
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
Find what you want!
Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC