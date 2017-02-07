Huckleberries: Just a-swingin' and rememberin' Maj StormoGipson - Tue, 07 Feb 2017 PST
Justin StormoGipson chose a fitting way to honor his beloved, late wife, Maj, a Coeur d'Alene pediatrician who drowned in a 2013 rafting accident. He donated a swinging bench overlooking viewtiful McEuen Park and Tubbs Hill on the Coeur d'Alene waterfront.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|10 hr
|Bob Is A Queen
|504
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Jan 20
|Ahnah
|9
|Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI
|Jan 18
|Ranger
|1
|Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's...
|Jan '17
|slrdriving
|1
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Impeach Ivana
|28
|CDA Pocket neighborhood developments
|Oct '16
|CDAsupporter
|1
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
Find what you want!
Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC