Huckleberries: Huckleberries: Coeur d'Alene Navy vet Jim Shepperd...
In this Oct. 24, 2006, SR file photo, WWII veteran Jim Shepperd of Coeur d'Alene relates stories of Coeur d'Alene war veterans prompted by the display area at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 889 building in Coeur d'Alene. Many of us have fond memories of the late World War II Navy veteran Jim Shepperd, a fixture at veteran-honoring events for decades in Coeur d'Alene.
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb 8
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Ahnah
|9
|Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI
|Jan '17
|Ranger
|1
|Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's...
|Jan '17
|slrdriving
|1
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Impeach Ivana
|28
|CDA Pocket neighborhood developments
|Oct '16
|CDAsupporter
|1
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
