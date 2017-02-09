House Judiciary kills bill to give PE...

House Judiciary kills bill to give PERSI boost to certain juvenile...

After an emotional hearing that stretched for close to two hours on Tuesday, the House Judiciary Committee this afternoon voted to kill legislation proposed by the state Department of Juvenile Corrections and the Association of Idaho Counties to grant law enforcement officer status for retirement purposes to POST-certified officers who work in juvenile detention, juvenile probation, misdemeanor probation and emergency communication. The question is whether PERSI's Rule of 90 for calculating when an employee is retirement eligible, or the Rule of 80 that applies to law enforcement officers, which allows them to retire sooner, should apply .

