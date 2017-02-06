Gently but firmly, yoga lovers push back against state regulation - Fri, 03 Feb 2017 PST
Yoga enthusiasts were aghast when state officials in both Idaho and Washington suggested that those training yoga teachers should be regulated just like for-profit vocational schools that train students in truck driving, power line repair or welding. "Yoga teacher training is really where people would go to deepen their practice in a group setting," said Barb Dobberthien, executive director of the Yoga Alliance , a group that represents 80,000 members around the world, most of them in the United States.
