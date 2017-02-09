Custer County Coalition

"What do you think I had to do to become Miss Idaho?" Kylee Solberg asked Challis Jr.-Sr. High School students. One brave young man shouted out, "You have to be able to walk in high heels!" Kylee laughed and went on to explain that many people have the perception that events such as Miss America are all about looking good, when in fact they are about so much more.

