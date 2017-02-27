Community college budget set at close to governor's proposal

Legislative budget writers have set a budget for Idaho's community colleges for next year that's just $128,700 higher than the governor's recommendation, thanks to that amount being added for the College of Western Idaho to better reflect its increasing enrollment. "The percentage was a little low there," said Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, who worked with three other members of the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee to craft the successful budget plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.