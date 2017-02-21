Coeur d'Alene physician faces two new...

Coeur d'Alene physician faces two new felony charges connected to...

Federal prosecutors in Idaho have added two new felony charges against a Coeur d'Alene physician charged with funneling money into the drug distribution ring that was operated by his wife, a Las Vegas stripper. Dr. Stanley Toelle, a 61-year-old gastroenterologist from Coeur d'Alene, now is charged with conspiracy to launder money, nine counts of money laundering and two counts of filing false tax returns.

