Coeur d'Alene officer to receive Idaho Medal of Honor posthumously - Thu, 16 Feb 2017 PST
A Coeur d'Alene police officer shot and killed in the line of duty in 2015 will be awarded the Idaho Medal of Honor. The Idaho Medal of Honor Commission on Thursday voted unanimously give the award posthumously to Sgt.
