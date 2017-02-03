Boutique Hotel set for downtown CdA
The building at 402 Sherman Ave., in downtown Coeur d'Alene, sits at the busy intersection of Sherman and Fourth Street. Craig and Debbie Ward of Harrison, the new owners of the Dingle Building, 402 E. Sherman Ave., propose to turn the property into a boutique hotel with an added fourth story and 40 to 60 hotel rooms.
