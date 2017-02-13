Amid misgivings, Idaho lawmakers introduce bill to target tribal gaming - Wed, 08 Feb 2017 PST
An Idaho House committee agreed to introduce legislation Wednesday aimed at targeting tribal gaming, including the Coeur d'Alene Tribe's successful casino, though many members expressed doubts about the bill. House State Affairs Chairman Tom Loertscher, R-Iona, made the proposal, seeking to alter part of the law created when voters passed Proposition 1 in 2002 to authorize tribal casinos.
