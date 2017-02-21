ALERT: 911 outage in Moscow, Pullman,...

ALERT: 911 outage in Moscow, Pullman, Palouse, Garfield and surrounding areas

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

Service could be impacted in Moscow, Pullman, Palouse, Garfield and the surrounding areas. Officials say the ability to place local, long distance and 911 calls may be impacted as a result of the cut line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coeur d'Alene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Feb 8 Bob Is A Queen 503
CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09) Jan '17 Ahnah 9
Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI Jan '17 Ranger 1
News Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's... Jan '17 slrdriving 1
News Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11) Nov '16 Impeach Ivana 28
CDA Pocket neighborhood developments Oct '16 CDAsupporter 1
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
See all Coeur d'Alene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now

Coeur d'Alene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coeur d'Alene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Coeur d'Alene, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,418 • Total comments across all topics: 279,092,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC