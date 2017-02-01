55+ Housing Market Ended 2016 at Record high
Builder confidence in the single-family 55+ housing market remains strong in the fourth quarter of 2016 with a reading of 67, up eight points from the previous quarter, according to the National Association of Home Builders' 55+ Housing Market Index . "The significant increase in the index reading is attributed partly to a post-election boost, as many builders and developers are encouraged by President Trump's commitment to cut burdensome regulations that negatively impact small businesses," said Dennis Cunningham, chairman of NAHB's 55+ Housing Industry Council and president of ActiveWest Builders in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.
