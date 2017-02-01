55+ Housing Market Ended 2016 at Reco...

55+ Housing Market Ended 2016 at Record high

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Floor Focus

Builder confidence in the single-family 55+ housing market remains strong in the fourth quarter of 2016 with a reading of 67, up eight points from the previous quarter, according to the National Association of Home Builders' 55+ Housing Market Index . "The significant increase in the index reading is attributed partly to a post-election boost, as many builders and developers are encouraged by President Trump's commitment to cut burdensome regulations that negatively impact small businesses," said Dennis Cunningham, chairman of NAHB's 55+ Housing Industry Council and president of ActiveWest Builders in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Floor Focus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coeur d'Alene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Wed a-citizen 500
CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09) Jan 20 Ahnah 9
Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI Jan 18 Ranger 1
News Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's... Jan 8 slrdriving 1
News Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11) Nov '16 Impeach Ivana 28
CDA Pocket neighborhood developments Oct '16 CDAsupporter 1
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
See all Coeur d'Alene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now

Coeur d'Alene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coeur d'Alene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Coeur d'Alene, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,947 • Total comments across all topics: 278,512,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC