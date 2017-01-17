Surgical team performs leg amputation...

Surgical team performs leg amputation at multi-vehicle crash scene

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - A surgical team made an unprecedented save after performing a leg amputation after three semi-trucks crashed Thursday. Responders were attempting to extricate a driver when a log from one of the trucks trapped a man.

