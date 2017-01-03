Streets chief explains bermy winter

In this SR file photo by Jesse Tinsley, a snowplow works its way down B St. in Coeur d'Alene after a 24-hour snowfall total of about a foot in the city by the lake. Recovering from recent wrist surgery, Deputy City Administrator Sam Taylor took the time to ask Streets Chief Tim Martin why some residents in Coeur d'Alene are faced with berms across the driveway after the plows go by.

