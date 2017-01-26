Riverside School District deems Snapchat school shooting threat not credible

The Riverside School District says after an investigation with local law enforcement, they did not deem an apparent threat of a school shooting some students received Wednesday night to be credible. "We want to be proactive and let you know that some of our middle school and high school students received a Snapchat message last night with a photo of a gun with the caption "Don't come to school tomorrow, fam."

