Rep. Scott stripped of all committee assignments in the Idaho House - Thu, 12 Jan 2017 PST
Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, right, talks with Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, on the floor of the Idaho House on Thursday morning. BOISE - Controversial North Idaho Rep. Heather Scott was stripped of all three of her committee assignments in the House on Thursday, after she publicly claimed that female House members get leadership positions only if they "spread their legs."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|22 hr
|a-citizen
|493
|Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's...
|Jan 8
|slrdriving
|1
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Impeach Ivana
|28
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Oct '16
|Becky
|8
|CDA Pocket neighborhood developments
|Oct '16
|CDAsupporter
|1
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
|Helicopters (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|despi7000
|3
Find what you want!
Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC