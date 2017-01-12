Rep. Scott stripped of all committee ...

Rep. Scott stripped of all committee assignments in the Idaho House - Thu, 12 Jan 2017 PST

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, right, talks with Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, on the floor of the Idaho House on Thursday morning. BOISE - Controversial North Idaho Rep. Heather Scott was stripped of all three of her committee assignments in the House on Thursday, after she publicly claimed that female House members get leadership positions only if they "spread their legs."

