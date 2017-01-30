Rep. Jordan: 'My ancestors supported immigrants - I see no reason to change'

Rep. Paulette Jordan, D-Plummer, a member of the Coeur d'Alene Tribe, who cast the only "no" vote against a new immigration bill this morning, said she finds "two sets of ironies" about the vote. "As the only indigenous person in the room, the irony is seeing immigrants have prejudice toward other immigrants, and then putting that prejudice on local counties," she said.

