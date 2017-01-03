Public urinator compounds problems

When L. Terry Pudwill was reportedly kicked out of a Sherman Avenue bar Monday for being combative and belligerent, the 61-year-old Post Falls man's alleged misdeeds had just begun. After Coeur d'Alene Police officers arrived and put Pudwill in alcohol protective custody at Kootenai Health - he needed to be medically cleared before being sent to jail - the man allegedly urinated on multiple nurses.

