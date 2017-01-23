Northern Idaho authorities clear deputy in fatal crash

Northern Idaho officials have cleared a Kootenai County sheriff's deputy who struck and killed a pedestrian while driving a patrol vehicle. The Coeur d'Alene Press reports in a story Saturday that Kootenai County Prosecutor Barry McHugh determined deputy Andrew Nye did not violate any law in the Oct. 8 collision at about 1:30 a.m. that killed 38-year-old Amber Viuhkola of Hayden.

