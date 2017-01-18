Merger Mines Corporation Signs Agreement with Groundhog Mining and Milling, LLC

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, Jan. 18, 2017 -- Merger Mines Corporation of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Groundhog Mining and Milling, LLC of Dillon, Montana to form a working partnership wherein Groundhog will be the prime field operator of the Merger Laser Miner in its mine rock density characterization function. After characterization parameters are set, Groundhog will act as installer and trainer for purchasers and lessors of the Merger Miner at their respective mine sites.

