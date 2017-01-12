Mayor Widmyer says State of the City 'strong, vibrant'
Coeur d'Alene Mayor Steve Widmyer gives his annual State of the City address at the Chamber of Commerce Upbeat Breakfast at The Coeur d'Alene Resort on Tuesday. The city of Coeur d'Alene is strong, vibrant, and filled with residents who love the way of life the Lake City provides, said Mayor Steve Widmyer.
