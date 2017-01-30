Local Lincoln Day speaker Louden not 'Merican?
Seems the 'Merica Firsters at the Kootenai County GOP Central Committee are reaching beyond the borders of 'Merica for their featured speaker for the annual Lincoln Day Dinner, scheduled for the Coeur d'Alene Resort on Saturday, March 4. Huckleberries hears that New Zealander Trevor Louden will be the Lincoln Day speaker. Wikipedia describes him as: "Trevor Loudon is a New Zealand author, speaker and political activist who maintains a blog at TrevorLoudon.com.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|7 hr
|Community Disorga...
|496
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Jan 20
|Ahnah
|9
|Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI
|Jan 18
|Ranger
|1
|Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's...
|Jan 8
|slrdriving
|1
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Impeach Ivana
|28
|CDA Pocket neighborhood developments
|Oct '16
|CDAsupporter
|1
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
Find what you want!
Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC