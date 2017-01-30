Local Lincoln Day speaker Louden not ...

Local Lincoln Day speaker Louden not 'Merican?

Friday Jan 27

Seems the 'Merica Firsters at the Kootenai County GOP Central Committee are reaching beyond the borders of 'Merica for their featured speaker for the annual Lincoln Day Dinner, scheduled for the Coeur d'Alene Resort on Saturday, March 4. Huckleberries hears that New Zealander Trevor Louden will be the Lincoln Day speaker. Wikipedia describes him as: "Trevor Loudon is a New Zealand author, speaker and political activist who maintains a blog at TrevorLoudon.com.

Coeur d'Alene, ID

