Kootenai County's 1st baby of 2017 will be called Archer
Selah and Luke Glendening look at their New Year's baby, Elliot Archer Glendening, Sunday at Kootenai Health. She missed the countdown in Times Square, but husband Luke Glendening was sure to interrupt his wife's slumber with a New Year's kiss.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
