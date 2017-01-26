K9 helps trooper make drug bust near Ellensburg

Thanks to the help of K9 Brakken, a two-year-old chocolate Cocker Spaniel, Washington State Patrol troopers have arrested a driver after finding one ounce of methamphetamine and half an ounce of gun powder brown heroin in the man's car. Investigations receal the 40-year-old man from Marysville had several outstanding warrants and was driving with a suspended license.

Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.