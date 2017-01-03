Inlander questions naming victim

Inlander questions naming victim

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

When North Idaho College settled a lawsuit this fall with the victim of an alleged gang-rape who accused the school of ignoring the case, NIC emailed a statement to local newspapers, including the Coeur d'Alene Press . The statement, unexpectedly, named the woman who claimed to be gang-raped.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coeur d'Alene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's... Jan 8 slrdriving 1
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Nov '16 Tired of the Lies 490
News Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11) Nov '16 Impeach Ivana 28
CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09) Oct '16 Becky 8
CDA Pocket neighborhood developments Oct '16 CDAsupporter 1
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
Helicopters (Jun '16) Jul '16 despi7000 3
See all Coeur d'Alene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now

Coeur d'Alene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coeur d'Alene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Coeur d'Alene, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,969 • Total comments across all topics: 277,787,799

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC