Idaho police offer road safety class for winter driving

Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

The Idaho State Police are holding a Road Safe Class for the 2016/2017 winder driving season on Saturday, January 28, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The classroom presentation is designed to educate drivers of all ages on the typical problems associated with winter road condition in Idaho. The class will consist of a PowerPoint presentation and video on safe driving tips as well as suggestions on how to prepare for the winter driving season.

