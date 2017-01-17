Idaho lodging taxes growing, boost anticipated in state tourism promotion

Idaho's state Department of Commerce is seeing strong growth in revenues from lodging taxes, so its budget request for next year includes an additional $3.5 million for tourism promotion, to spend the additional money that's coming in. Those lodging tax funds usually are divided 45 percent to local grants and 45 percent to state tourism promotions efforts, with 10 percent going to Commerce Department overhead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.