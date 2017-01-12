Huckleberries: Sandpoint school counselor Jeralyn Mire joins Michelle ...
First Lady Michelle Obama hugs 2017 School Counselor of the Year Terri Tchorzynski, after her final speech as First Lady at the 2017 School Counselor of the Year ceremony at the White House Friday. The dark-haired woman smiling behind Obama is Sandpoint High counselor Jeralyn Mire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|41 min
|PTBW1986
|491
|Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's...
|Jan 8
|slrdriving
|1
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Impeach Ivana
|28
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Oct '16
|Becky
|8
|CDA Pocket neighborhood developments
|Oct '16
|CDAsupporter
|1
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
|Helicopters (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|despi7000
|3
Find what you want!
Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC