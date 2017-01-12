Huckleberries: Sandpoint school couns...

Huckleberries: Sandpoint school counselor Jeralyn Mire joins Michelle ...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Spokesman-Review

First Lady Michelle Obama hugs 2017 School Counselor of the Year Terri Tchorzynski, after her final speech as First Lady at the 2017 School Counselor of the Year ceremony at the White House Friday. The dark-haired woman smiling behind Obama is Sandpoint High counselor Jeralyn Mire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coeur d'Alene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) 41 min PTBW1986 491
News Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's... Jan 8 slrdriving 1
News Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11) Nov '16 Impeach Ivana 28
CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09) Oct '16 Becky 8
CDA Pocket neighborhood developments Oct '16 CDAsupporter 1
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
Helicopters (Jun '16) Jul '16 despi7000 3
See all Coeur d'Alene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Kootenai County was issued at January 14 at 1:00AM MST

Coeur d'Alene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coeur d'Alene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Coeur d'Alene, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,791 • Total comments across all topics: 277,881,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC