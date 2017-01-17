Huckleberries: Good people must stand up when hatred is on the march - Thu, 19 Jan 2017 PST
The hubbub caused by white supremacist plans to march in Whitefish, Montana, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day reminds this columnist of the 1999 parade led by racist Richard Butler in Coeur d'Alene. It was the second of three consecutive annual Aryan Nations parades in downtown Coeur d'Alene before Butler was sued into bankruptcy.
