Huckleberries: 30 years ago CdA was toast of Big Apple
In this 1995 SR file photo, Ray Stone, who served with the 82nd Airborne in WWII, tells a small crowd gathered at the Coeur d'Alene Public Library about liberating the Woebbelin concentration camp in Germany in April 1945, 50 years ago. Stone was one of three Coeur d'Alene representatives who traveled to New York City in January 1987 to receive the Raoul Wallengberg Civic Award on behalf of the city.
