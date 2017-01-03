Heavy snow loads threaten floating northern Idaho homes
Floating homes along a northern Idaho lake are tilting and sinking as a result of heavy snow loads on roofs. The Coeur d'Alene Press reports that Mark Streater and others work to rake snow off the rooftops of float homes on Lake Pend Oreille in hopes of keeping the structures out of the water.
