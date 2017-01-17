Guest editorial: Rep. Scott is no martyr
Long before she was stripped of her committee assignments Thursday - and with them virtually all of her influence - Scott had displayed a reckless disregard for the well-being of the people she supposedly represents. One month after Dylann Roof slaughtered nine black parishioners at Mother Emanuel A.M.E. Church in Charleston, S.C., there was Scott proudly displaying the symbol of Roof's racism, the Confederate battle flag, at Priest River's annual Timber Days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jan 14
|a-citizen
|493
|Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's...
|Jan 8
|slrdriving
|1
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Impeach Ivana
|28
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Oct '16
|Becky
|8
|CDA Pocket neighborhood developments
|Oct '16
|CDAsupporter
|1
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
|Helicopters (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|despi7000
|3
Find what you want!
Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC