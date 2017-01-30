Flood concerns wane, snow ahead
While this on-and-off January thaw has only teased folks who are rooting on milder weather, it's done wonders about staving off major flooding feared from the snow and ice buildup. But, with plenty of snow still to melt and many area rivers and lakes frozen, precautions are still being taken for when the thaw hits in earnest.
